 'CM Shinde Believes Justice For Worlikars Is Long Overdue': Milind Deora Confirms Contesting From High-Profile Worli Seat Against Aaditya Thackeray
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'CM Shinde Believes Justice For Worlikars Is Long Overdue': Milind Deora Confirms Contesting From High-Profile Worli Seat Against Aaditya Thackeray

'CM Shinde Believes Justice For Worlikars Is Long Overdue': Milind Deora Confirms Contesting From High-Profile Worli Seat Against Aaditya Thackeray

The Worli seat is set to witness a tight battle now that Deora has also been fielded from the seat. Earlier, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) fielded Sandeep Deshpande from the seat considering the large number of Marathi voters in the constituency.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena (Shinde group) leader Milind Deora has been nominated by the party to contest from Worli seat against UBT's Aaditya Thackeray | Vijay Gohil

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) faction leader and Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora on Friday (October 25) virtually confirmed that he would be contesting from the high-profile Worli assembly seat. This means that the Worli assembly constituency will witness a Sena vs Sena battle as Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray's nomination from the seat has already been announced.

Aaditya Thackeray is also the incumbent MLA from the Worli seat.

"Chief Minister @mieknathshinde ji believes that justice for #Worli & Worlikars is long overdue. Together, we're paving the way forward & will share our vision soon. It’s Worli NOW!" Milind Deora shared in his post on X.

The Worli seat is set to witness a tight battle now that Deora has clearly hinted that he would be contesting from Worli. Earlier, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) fielded Sandeep Deshpande from the seat considering the large number of Marathi voters in the constituency.

FPJ Shorts
Viral Video Shows Hippo At Indonesian Zoo Swinging Poop At Visitors, Leaving Them Horrified
Viral Video Shows Hippo At Indonesian Zoo Swinging Poop At Visitors, Leaving Them Horrified
Afcons Infrastructure IPO Day 1: Sharpoorji Palonji's Construction Arm Gets Tepid Response For Their ₹5,430 Crore Public Offer
Afcons Infrastructure IPO Day 1: Sharpoorji Palonji's Construction Arm Gets Tepid Response For Their ₹5,430 Crore Public Offer
Big Crackdown By Delhi Police: 7 Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Shooters Arrested In Major Operation
Big Crackdown By Delhi Police: 7 Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Shooters Arrested In Major Operation
AIAPGET Counselling 2024: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out, Check On aaccc.gov.in
AIAPGET Counselling 2024: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out, Check On aaccc.gov.in

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'CM Shinde Believes Justice For Worlikars Is Long Overdue': Milind Deora Confirms Contesting From...

'CM Shinde Believes Justice For Worlikars Is Long Overdue': Milind Deora Confirms Contesting From...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti Candidates For Lokhandwala, Bhayandar Among 8 Seats In...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti Candidates For Lokhandwala, Bhayandar Among 8 Seats In...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'We Will Win Colaba Seat Unopposed As MVA Unable To Find Candidate',...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'We Will Win Colaba Seat Unopposed As MVA Unable To Find Candidate',...

Mumbai: 45-Yr-Old Cart Puller Beaten To Death By Housing Society Members In Girgaon's Khetwadi; 2...

Mumbai: 45-Yr-Old Cart Puller Beaten To Death By Housing Society Members In Girgaon's Khetwadi; 2...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'If I See BJP Flag Outside Your House, You Will Be Thrashed', Congress...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'If I See BJP Flag Outside Your House, You Will Be Thrashed', Congress...