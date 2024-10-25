'CM Shinde Believes Justice For Worlikars Is Long Overdue': Milind Deora Confirms Contesting From High-Profile Worli Seat Against Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena (Shinde group) leader Milind Deora has been nominated by the party to contest from Worli seat against UBT's Aaditya Thackeray | Vijay Gohil

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) faction leader and Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora on Friday (October 25) virtually confirmed that he would be contesting from the high-profile Worli assembly seat. This means that the Worli assembly constituency will witness a Sena vs Sena battle as Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray's nomination from the seat has already been announced.

Aaditya Thackeray is also the incumbent MLA from the Worli seat.

"Chief Minister @mieknathshinde ji believes that justice for #Worli & Worlikars is long overdue. Together, we're paving the way forward & will share our vision soon. It’s Worli NOW!" Milind Deora shared in his post on X.

The Worli seat is set to witness a tight battle now that Deora has clearly hinted that he would be contesting from Worli. Earlier, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) fielded Sandeep Deshpande from the seat considering the large number of Marathi voters in the constituency.