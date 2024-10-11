 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti Government Approves ₹8,440 Crore In Initiatives To Boost Electoral Prospects
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti Government Approves ₹8,440 Crore In Initiatives To Boost Electoral Prospects

In the lead-up to the upcoming assembly elections, the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra has announced a series of significant initiatives. During a cabinet meeting held on Thursday, proposals amounting to Rs 8,440.27 crore were approved, sparking discussions about the government's pre-election strategy to secure votes.

Kalpesh Mhamunkar
article-image
Both the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi are actively working on constituency-building efforts across the state. With accusations flying between the two factions, the Mahayuti government is leveraging its position by rolling out various welfare schemes, including the "Ladki Bahin Yojana," the "Mukhyamantri Yojana Doot," and providing three free LPG cylinders annually.

In just the last 15 days, the cabinet has approved over 110 decisions. Notably, during the meeting on October 10, proposals worth Rs 8,440.27 crore were discussed, following previous meetings on September 30 and September 23, where 38 and over 40 decisions were made, respectively.

Key Proposals Approved:

1. Rs 1,681 crore for restructuring the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Department

2. Second phase of the Nanaji Deshmukh Agricultural Sanjeevani scheme - Rs 6,000 crore

3. Balasaheb Thackeray Turmeric Research Center - Rs 709 crore

4. Increase in the credit limit for the Shabari Corporation by Rs 100 crore

The flurry of decisions indicates a strategic push by the Mahayuti government to strengthen its electoral prospects as it prepares for the upcoming assembly elections.

