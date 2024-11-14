Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Former CM Uddhav Thackeray's Allegations Of Bias Countered By Bag Inspections Of Top Political Leaders

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis' Bags Being Checked (L) & Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's Bags Being Checked (R) | X @Trupti Garg & @Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: Election checks intensified on Wednesday when officers stopped Uddhav Thackeray's convoy at the Sindhudurg border for inspection. However, upon recognising Thackeray inside the vehicle, the officers allowed him to proceed without searching the car.

About The Incident

This incident followed Thackeray’s allegations that only opposition leaders were being subjected to bag checks. In response, officers were seen inspecting the bags of several prominent leaders, including Devendra Fadnavis, Nana Patole, Ajit Pawar, and CM Shinde. Videos of the random bag checks of various leaders circulated widely on digital media, serving as a counter to the earlier video of Uddhav Thackeray’s bag being checked by vigilant EC officials.

The ruling alliance swiftly criticised Thackeray, with some suggesting while he may showcase the Constitution, his actions did not reflect its values. BJP, through on X posted a video showing Fadnavis' bag being checked at Yavatmal Airport on Nov 7.

The tweet stated, "Let it go. Some people have a habit of showing off. Devendraji's bag was checked on November 5 and 7, but he never objected. Constitutional arrangements must be followed, not just shown.”

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde On Bag Checking

CM Shinde, whose bags were also checked while campaigning in Palghar stated, “They performed duties. No money in my bag, and no urine pot either. If you've done nothing wrong, you have no reason to fear.”

#WATCH | Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde’s bags were checked at Palghar Police ground helipad where he reached for the election campaign.



(Source: Shiv Sena) pic.twitter.com/44CnWiTYzG — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2024

Dy CM Ajit Pawar shared a video of his own bag check in Pune, where he cooperated fully with the officers and even offered them sweets.

Today, while on my way for election campaigning, the Election Commission conducted a routine check of my bags and helicopter. I fully cooperated and believe that such measures are essential to ensure free and fair elections. Let us all respect the law and support efforts to… pic.twitter.com/lVDUPh174u — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 13, 2024

Pawar, taking a jibe at Thackeray, added, “Some are gaining sympathy through these videos. The checks are routine and necessary for free elections.”

Meanwhile, state Congress president Nana Patole, who was checked twice in one day, called for similar scrutiny of the ruling party’s vehicles, urging the EC to ensure a fair and impartial process.