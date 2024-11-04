Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Ex-BJP MP Gopal Shetty To Withdraw Nomination From Borivali Seat

Former BJP MP from the Mumbai North constituency, Gopal Shetty, announced on Monday that he would withdraw his nomination for the Borivali seat. Shetty had filed his nomination last Wednesday after the saffron party denied him a ticket to contest the state assembly election.

After filing his nomination, Shetty stated that his decision to contest independently was motivated by concern for local workers and not in pursuit of a party ticket.

Shetty's announcement came on the last day of the deadline set by the Election Commission for withdrawal of nominations.

His decision to retract his nomination comes a day after the party's state unit chief, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, expressed confidence that Shetty would withdraw his nomination before the deadline and support the Mahayuti cause.

However, referring to adamant rebels, Bawankule warned that the party’s doors would be closed to those who defy the party's mandate.

Gopal Shetty had openly criticised the party's decision to field Sanjay Upadhyay for the Borivali seat. "This is not about me not getting a ticket. I did not ask for a ticket. But party workers suggested my name... One of the local Borivali workers should get a ticket..." Shetty was quoted as saying after Sanjay Upadhyay’s name appeared on the BJP's candidate list for the Borivali seat.

As today is the last day to withdraw nominations for the state assembly elections, by the end of the day, the picture of the electoral battle across all constituencies will be clear.