 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction Leader Shaina NC Files Her Nomination From Mumbadevi Seat
Shaina NC, who was associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party joined Shiv Sena on Monday, hours after the party fielded her from the Mumbadevi constituency. She joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, just weeks ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction Leader Shaina NC Files Her Nomination From Mumbadevi Seat | ANI

Mumbai: After offering prayers at the Mumba Devi Temple, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Tuesday filed her nomination papers from the Mumbadevi Assembly for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Earlier today, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Mahayuti leadership after being fielded as the alliance candidate for the upcoming polls. She also offered prayers at the Mumba Devi Temple in Mumbai.

article-image

Speaking to ANI, Shaina NC hoped that Mumbaikars will give Mahayuti government another chance. The Ladki Bahini Yojana has reached every household and all those women will support a woman candidate.

"...I hope Mumbaikars will give the Mahayuti government a chance again so that we can work at the same pace. Ladki Bahini Yojana reached every household and I am confident that all those women will support a woman candidate," she said.

article-image

The Shiv Sena leader said that she is committed to the people of Mumbai and will see her candidature as an opportunity to serve Mumbaikars and become their voice.

Shaina NC further said, "I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Mahayuti because I believe this is an opportunity to serve my Mumbaikars and to show that we are here as Pradhan Sewaks in every field. I have been living in South Mumbai all my life and I realise the kind of challenges citizens here have to face, whether it is cluster development, local hygiene, or open spaces."

"I am committed to the people of Mumbai as I have been for the past 20 years and I will continue to do so under the leadership of CM Eknath Shinde," said Shaina NC.

Shaina NC Joins CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

article-image

On Monday, Shiv Sena released the list of 15 candidates for the assembly polls, in which Shaina NC was fielded from Mumbadevi constituency.

The Mumbadevi constituency is a part of the Mumbai Lok Sabha seat and has been represented by Congress' Amin Patel since 2009.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

