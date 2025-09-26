 Maharashtra Approves ₹2,000 Bhau-Beej Gift For Anganwadi Workers And Helpers
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Approves ₹2,000 Bhau-Beej Gift For Anganwadi Workers And Helpers

Maharashtra Approves ₹2,000 Bhau-Beej Gift For Anganwadi Workers And Helpers

Minister Aditi Tatkare emphasized the crucial role of Anganwadi workers and helpers in nurturing the health, nutrition, and holistic development of women and children.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 10:31 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Approves ₹2,000 Bhau-Beej Gift For Anganwadi Workers And Helpers |

In a festive gesture, the Maharashtra government has approved a Rs 2,000 Bhau-Beej gift for all Anganwadi workers and helpers under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme, as announced by Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare. The state has allocated Rs 40.61 crore to fund this initiative, with a government resolution already issued to facilitate the distribution.

Minister Highlights Anganwadi Workers’ Contribution

Minister Aditi Tatkare emphasized the crucial role of Anganwadi workers and helpers in nurturing the health, nutrition, and holistic development of women and children. "This Bhau-Beej gift is a token of appreciation for their invaluable service and aims to bring joy during the festive season. Every Anganwadi worker and helper is a true ‘Shakti’ (force) in our society, and we want their Diwali to be filled with happiness," she said.

Read Also
Maharashtra News: 6 Hardcore Maoist Cadres With ₹62 Lakh Reward Surrender In Gadchiroli
article-image

Distribution to Begin Soon

FPJ Shorts
'Nations We Could Beat…': Iceland Cricket Once Again Trolls Pakistan Team Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final
'Nations We Could Beat…': Iceland Cricket Once Again Trolls Pakistan Team Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, September 26: Tulsi Gets Shocked Seeing Mihir & Noina Performing Havan Together
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, September 26: Tulsi Gets Shocked Seeing Mihir & Noina Performing Havan Together
Snapchat Sees Strong Momentum In India’s Creator Ecosystem
Snapchat Sees Strong Momentum In India’s Creator Ecosystem
ED Files Supplementary Prosecution Complaint Against Raj Kundra In ₹6,606 Crore Bitcoin Scam
ED Files Supplementary Prosecution Complaint Against Raj Kundra In ₹6,606 Crore Bitcoin Scam

The Commissioner of the ICDS, Maharashtra, based in Navi Mumbai, will soon distribute the Bhau-Beej gift amount to the workers and helpers. This decision is set to brighten the Diwali celebrations for Anganwadi staff across the state, honoring their dedication to community welfare.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ED Files Supplementary Prosecution Complaint Against Raj Kundra In ₹6,606 Crore Bitcoin Scam

ED Files Supplementary Prosecution Complaint Against Raj Kundra In ₹6,606 Crore Bitcoin Scam

Mumbai Crime: 27-Year-Old Drug Peddler Arrested For Attacking Sakinaka Police Team With Knife, 2...

Mumbai Crime: 27-Year-Old Drug Peddler Arrested For Attacking Sakinaka Police Team With Knife, 2...

Thane News: CPCA Faces Second Legal Notice Over Denial Of Admission, 'Improper Treatment' Of Stray...

Thane News: CPCA Faces Second Legal Notice Over Denial Of Admission, 'Improper Treatment' Of Stray...

Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Warns For Increased Rainfall Activity Across State Until September...

Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Warns For Increased Rainfall Activity Across State Until September...

Mumbai: Cuffe Parade Police File Major Fraud And Money Laundering Case Involving Forged Signatures...

Mumbai: Cuffe Parade Police File Major Fraud And Money Laundering Case Involving Forged Signatures...