Maharashtra Approves ₹2,000 Bhau-Beej Gift For Anganwadi Workers And Helpers |

In a festive gesture, the Maharashtra government has approved a Rs 2,000 Bhau-Beej gift for all Anganwadi workers and helpers under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme, as announced by Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare. The state has allocated Rs 40.61 crore to fund this initiative, with a government resolution already issued to facilitate the distribution.

Minister Highlights Anganwadi Workers’ Contribution

Minister Aditi Tatkare emphasized the crucial role of Anganwadi workers and helpers in nurturing the health, nutrition, and holistic development of women and children. "This Bhau-Beej gift is a token of appreciation for their invaluable service and aims to bring joy during the festive season. Every Anganwadi worker and helper is a true ‘Shakti’ (force) in our society, and we want their Diwali to be filled with happiness," she said.

Distribution to Begin Soon

The Commissioner of the ICDS, Maharashtra, based in Navi Mumbai, will soon distribute the Bhau-Beej gift amount to the workers and helpers. This decision is set to brighten the Diwali celebrations for Anganwadi staff across the state, honoring their dedication to community welfare.