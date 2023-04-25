Maharashtra: Another round of IPS reshuffling takes place in state

File Photo

Another round of Indian Police Service (IPS) reshuffle took place in Maharashtra on Tuesday. At least four IPS officers of the rank of Special Inspector General of Police (Spl IG) have been promoted to the rank of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), a notification issued by the state government stated.

IPS officer Suresh Mekala, who was posted as Spl IG (State Crime Investigation), has been promoted and transferred as Controller of Metrology department. Rajkumar Vhatkar, posted as Spl IG (Training), has been promoted at the same office. Rajesh Kumar, who was posted as Director, Maharashtra Police Academy (Nashik) has been promoted at the same office.

Krishna Prakash, who was posted as Spl IG (VIP Security), has been promoted and transferred as head of Force One, an elite commando unit of the state police. Sukhwinder Singh who was earlier heading Force One, has been transferred to the state Economic Offences department.

IPS officer Sanjay Saxena, who was posted as Principal Secretary (Home department), has been transferred to the State Law & Order office. Saxena was replaced by IPS officer Anup Kumar Singh, who was posted as ADGP (Administration). Singh has been replaced by ADGP Nikhil Gupta.

Ravindra Singhal, who was posted as Controller of Metrology department, has been transferred to the Highway Safety Department. Sanjay Darade, who was posted as Spl IG (CID), has been transferred as Spl IG (training).

DCP ST Rathod, who was posted in Mumbai, has been promoted to the rank of Additional Commissioner of Police and has been transferred to Nagpur City.