Mumbai Police announce diversions for Maharashtra Day parade; details inside

Representative Image

Mumbai: Traffic Police on Tuesday announced diversions in Dadar on May 1, when the Maharashtra Day parade will be held at the Shivaji Park ground.

Huge crowds are expected to gather at the ground to witness the parade and the police are keen to maintain traffic movement during the event.

During the event the following roads will be closed: NC Kelkar Road and Keluskar Road, from LK Road Junction (Gadkari junction) up to south and north. The police said the following roads will be one way: Keluskar Road South for east-side vehicular traffic, Keluskar Road North, SK Bole Road from Siddhivinayak Junction to Portuguese Church Junction, Swatantraveer Savarkar Road from Siddhivinayak Junction to Yes Bank.

Roads that will be designated “no parking” are: Keluskar Road (main, south and north), Lt Dilip Gupte Road from Keluskar Road (north) to Pandurang Naik Road, Pandurang Naik Road (No 5), NC Kelkar Road from Gadkari Chowk to Kotwal Garden, and Sant Dnyaneshwar Road.

The police have asked invitees arriving from south and central totake the Tilak flyover bridge to Shivaji Park. Invitees from south Mumbai have been asked to come via Dr Annie Besant Road. Western suburbs invitees have been asked to take the Mahim Old Cadell Road. Invitees coming from the western suburbs via Mahim LJ Road are to take the Lady Jamshedji Road and proceed to Gate No 1 of the parade ground.