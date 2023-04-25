Mumbai: Drop in daily tally continues as state reports 722 new Covid cases, 3 deaths

Mumbai: State reports 722 new case, 3 deaths | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: Maharashtra reported 722 new cases, 946 recoveries and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active case tally is at 5549.

Recovery rate in the state is 98.11%. At present dominant variant of COVID is Omicron XBB.1.16. A total of 877 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 6 deaths reported among the cases of this variant.

Since Jan 1, 2023, 89 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the state. 71.91% of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 87% of the deceased had comorbidities, 13% did not have any comorbidity.