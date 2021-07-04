Maharashtra: Anil Deshmukh files petition in SC, pleads for no coercive action to be taken against him

Former home minister Anil Deshmukh has filed a petition in the Supreme Court with a plea that no coercive action may be taken against him. As reported by Free Press Journal, Deshmukh had left for Delhi on Saturday and after seeking the view of his lawyers filed a petition in the apex court.

Deshmukh’s move came a day after the Enforcement Directorate served a fresh summon for his appearance on July 5 in connection with the ongoing probe into the money laundering case following the corruption charges leveled by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. The 72-year-old politician had skipped the earlier summons citing “vulnerability” to Covid-19 as one of the reasons for non-compliance.

The summons are in connection with the criminal case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) related to an alleged Rs 100 bribery-cum-extortion racket that led to Deshmukh's resignation in April this year.