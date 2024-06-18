 Mumbai News: Wockhardt Hospital In Mira Road Gets Bomb Threat Email
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 18, 2024, 12:10 AM IST
article-image
Wockhardt Hospital In Mira Road |

Wockhardt Hospitals, located in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road, received a bomb threat through email on Monday. Immediately after receiving the distressing communication at around 10am, the hospital authorities alerted the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police.

Police teams reached the spot and barricaded the premises. “The dog squad along with personnel from the bomb detection and disposal squad were immediately summoned. They scanned the entire hospital building and its surroundings," said Deputy Commissioner Of Police (crime) Prakash Gaikwad. 

Security has also been beefed up as chances cannot be taken in such kind of threat calls or emails, he added.

However, there is no clarity on the sender or the organisation behind the hoax threat. The source of email is being traced, police said.  

