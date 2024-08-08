Maharashtra: Ambadas Danve accuses Revenue Dept For Extensive Transfer Of Officers Ahead of Elections

Ambadas Danve | File Image

Opposition Leader in State Legislative Council Ambadas Danve has raised serious allegations against the Revenue Department, accusing it of bypassing standard regulations and engaging in extensive transfers in preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections.

According to the Maharashtra Government Employees Transfer Regulations and Prevention of Delays in Discharge of Government Duties Act, 2005, Section 3(1) stipulates that an official must remain in a position for at least three years. Transfers between departments or offices are only permissible after six years in a specific role. Section 4 further mandates that transfers can only occur once a year, in April or May, unless a compelling reason is provided in writing by the competent authority.

Danve claims that these rules have been flagrantly ignored, particularly concerning officials in the Revenue Department, such as Sub-Divisional Officers, Tehsildars, and Nayab Tehsildars. These officials have reportedly been transferred without adherence to any legal or regulatory norms.

The Election Commission of India, in its directive dated July 31, 2024, has specified that only those officials directly involved in election work and who will have completed three years in their current role by December 31, 2024, should be considered for transfers. Additionally, it mandated prior approval from the Election Commission before implementing any transfers. Despite these directives, there have been numerous transfers of officials who do not meet the Election Commission's criteria.

Danve has alleged that transfers have been made to convenient or inconvenient posts based on personal and political considerations in light of the forthcoming elections. He claims that some legislators have facilitated transfers of officials within their constituencies to gain an electoral advantage.

Danve has demanded a high-level investigation into these irregularities, citing violations of laws, rules, and instructions. He has urged the Chief Minister, Revenue Minister, and Election Commission to annul the illegal transfers and take stringent action against the involved officials under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979, and election regulations.