Maharashtra: Allocation of ministries for state Cabinet formation soon, says CM Eknath Shinde

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | Photo: PTI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the allocation of ministries for state Cabinet formation will be decided as soon as possible.

He said that he and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are working on the growth of the state.

While talking about raids conducted at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's residence, he said, "The investigation is underway. If he hasn't done anything wrong, why is he scared? He was a big MVA leader. Just because one's scared of the ED, one shouldn't come to our party." "ED also conducted investigations earlier. If ED works under the fear of the Central govt then the Supreme Court should take action on this. ED is doing their work," he added.

He announced a cash reward of Rs 37 lakh to Sanket Sargar who won a silver medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

"Sanket Sargar is from a poor family, hence we are giving him Rs 30 lakh and for education, we are giving them Rs 7 lakh from the state government," said Shinde in a press conference.

While talking about the Marathwada suicides, Shinde, "Overall Marathwada suicides are not happening we assure that. In this meeting, we discuss this too. State banks, District banks and Central banks must give them loans with less interest." "Mid-term, long term and short-term plans we will discuss in this meeting for farmers," he added.

On the Nanded-Jalna highway, he said "it must be developed, it will be helping people for travelling. The municipal corporation has issues, we are also working on this." On Balasaheb Thackeray statue, he said, "we will it build as soon as possible. I gave an order on this to complete this work as soon as possible."