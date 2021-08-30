Maharashtra: ‘All universities to come together to help Afghanistan students’, says Uday Samant

Amid the ongoing developments in Afghanistan, the Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education minister Uday Samant, on Sunday, said the state government will be solidly standing behind the students from that country. After his meeting with the Afghanistan students studying in the state, Samant said, “All universities will come together and help these students. They should not think that they have come to study abroad. The state government will not allow any injustice to be done to these students.”

This comes, days after Samant interacted with tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray who had met a group of Afghan students and assured them full support so that they can pursue their education in the state.

“Students from Afghanistan are studying in the state and they should be dealt with sympathically. The state may emerge as an ideal example for Afghanistan and the world. All universities will come together and help these students,” said Samat. He said these students will not feel as if they have come abroad to pursue their education.

“I have discussed with these students in what way the government can help them. I have promised them that the government is with them in these difficult times. Efforts are underway to bring 541 students to study in Pune. Some colleges have indicated that they are willing to pay for their accommodation and meals if the state government allows them to do so,” said Samant. Meanwhile, Aaditya said that the state government will coordinate with the Union Ministry of External Affairs regarding visa extension issues. He assured them to take up their demands with the Centre as the state government does have much role on this.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 07:52 AM IST