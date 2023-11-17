Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar’s NCP To Hold Two-Day Camp At Karjat For Party Office-Bearers To Devise Political Strategy

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar | File Image

Mumbai: NCP (Ajit Pawar Faction) will hold a two-day camp of party office bearers this month-end wherein the political strategy will be decided apart from getting feedback from the party cadres, state party president Sunil Tatkare said here on Friday.

He also clarified that the party's stand is clear that the Maratha quota shouldn't come at the cost of OBC quota.

The NCP had started state-wide tours with the slogan "Same Clock, New Time" last month. The 'Vichar Shibir' at Karjat will be the logical extension of the tour program wherein the political stand taken under the leadership of Ajit Pawar will be thoroughly discussed and deliberated, Tatkare added.

DCM and national president Ajit Pawar, working president Praful Patel, all the MLAs, MPs, all district heads and all office bearers of frontal organizations have been invited to the Vichar Shibirm, he said.

Party's performance as part of MahaYuti govt too will be discussed

The parliamentary session is to start on December 4 while the legislature session is starting on December 7. Hence, the Vichar Shibir is organized ahead of that in order to be prepared as an NDA partner. Performance of the party as part of the MahaYuti too will be deliberated at the meeting, Tatkare said.

On questions related to Bhujbal's rally at Ambad in Jalna today, Tatkare made it clear that Bhujbal went there as an OBC leader. Tatkare also made it clear that the party and even the government is of the opinion that the OBC quota should not be touched while granting reservation to Marathas. Just as Maratha agitation is an apolitical platform, the OBC platform too is different from the political parties that the leaders represent, he said.

