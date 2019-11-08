Maharashtra: Ahmednagar gang rape accused held

Mumbai: Juhu Police arrested a 35-year-old man, who was on the run since last two years, after being accused of a gangrape in Ahmednagar.

The accused, Amol Giriraj Bhosale, was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for kidnapping (section 363), gangrape (section 376d), criminal intimidation (section 504), intentional insult (section 506) and common intention (section 34) at Kotwal Police Station in 2017.

On Wednesday, police officials of Juhu Police Station received a tip-off about Bhosale’s location and learnt he was living in their neighbourhood.

Police laid a trap and arrested Bhosale, following which Ahmednagar Police were alerted about the arrest. On Thursday, Bhosale was later handed over to Kotwal police officials for further investigatio