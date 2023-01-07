Maharashtra: Ahead of Makar Sankranti, Govt asks administration to ensure non use of nylon manja for kite flying

Ahead of Makar Sankranti, Govt asks administration to ensure non use of nylon manja for kite flying | Representational pic

Ahead of kite flying festival on the occasion of Makar Sankrant, the Maharashtra Government has asked district, civic and police authorities across to ensure that the Pucca threads commonly known as Nylon Manja made out of plastic or any such synthetic material is not used in order to the strict compliance of the directions issued by the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court on December 20 last year. Environment Secretary Parvin Darade in an advisory has asked ‘’the local authorities to undertake public awareness programme every year before the Makar Sankrant festival at schools, colleges and public at large through print, electronic and social media to sensitise people regarding the ill effects of nylon manja thread which are non biodegradable in nature and often results in accidents, causing grievous injuries and inconvenience to animals, birds as well as human beings during the festival, loss of life and damage to the environment.’’

Directions issued under Environment act

Darade has asked the district, civic and police authorities to strictly follow the directions issued under section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

Darade has referred to the court directions which has said, ’’The wholesaler’s/retailers/stockiest dealing in such thread be stopped well in dance so that they do not handle, stock and sell such so-called nylon manja throughout the year. To prevent adverse effects on soil, waterways and cattle population caused by cutting or falling of such threads used in kite flying which are non biodegradable and can cause immense injury to ecology and animals once they touch the soil strata.’’

Mumbai police ban nylon manja, to make people aware of repercussions

Further, the district, civic and police authorities will have to make aware the dozens that the use of nylon manja threads often results in flash over on the power lines and substations causing power interruptions to consumers, straining and damaging electrical assets, causing accidents, injuries and loss of life and damage to environment. Therefore, the members of the public should be sensitised not to use nylon manja for kite flying.

In the wake of Darade’s advisory, the Mumbai Police have already imposed a ban on use, sale and storage of nylon manja from January 12 to February 10. The environment department sources said that similar orders are expected soon in other cities and districts.