Maharashtra: After protest, governor revises Nanded tour

Governor BS Koshyari left for his three-day tour to Nanded, Hingoli and Parbhani on Wednesday. He, however, revised his programme following strong opposition from the Maharashtra Cabinet. District guardian ministers, including Ashok Chavan, Varsha Gaikwad and Nawab Malik, skipped his visit and said that the protocol did not mandate it. Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif confirmed that the three district guardian ministers boycotted Koshyari’s visit. The state cabinet had slammed the governor for trying to create two power centres.

Koshyari, who was to inaugurate two hostels (boys and girls) sanctioned by the Minority Affairs Ministry, did not pay a visit to them. These hostels were launched three years ago. He merely visited the university and met the vice chancellor and others.

Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik had slammed the governor and his office for not even informing his ministry before chalking out his programme.

In the wake of the cabinet's strong opposition, he dropped his plan to visit and hold review meetings at the collector offices of Nanded, Hingoli and Parbhani. However, as per the revised schedule, he decided to meet them at the government guest houses.

Meanwhile, Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant lashed out at Koshyari and asked, “Why the fuss over the inauguration of hostels which were in use?”’ The Nanded university has insulted the governor. He claimed the Raj Bhavan administration should have sought information before working out his programme.

On Tuesday, Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said these hostels were constructed by the state government and have not been handed over to the university yet.

Moreover, Shiv Sena Member of the Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut also came down heavily on the governor. "In non-BJP ruled states, the BJP is trying to run the government through governors. We have seen this happen in Delhi and West Bengal," he said.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis came out in support of Koshyari. "The governor is working in a straightforward manner and some people are having a stomach ache. Those who are opposing the governor's visit either don't understand the Constitution or do not have faith in it. Before making such allegations, they should read the Constitution," he said.

However, the governor broke his silence and said that it is not a politician's job just to criticise. They should do something for the nation. “It is my nature to go and inspect the field. I can learn by going to the field. But, in the meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic stopped me from venturing out,” he noted.