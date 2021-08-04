Mumbai: Governor BS Koshyari heads to Nanded

Despite strong opposition from the Maharashtra Cabinet, Governor BS Koshyari will be embarking on his three-day visit to Nanded, Hingoli and Parbhani on August 5. Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, on the directions of the cabinet, had also met the governor’s secretary to convey the cabinet’s displeasure.

The Raj Bhavan sources told the Free Press Journal, “The governor, from August 5, will be on a three-day tour to Nanded, Hingoli and Parbhani as per the schedule. There is no change in his programme.” Sources clarified that the governor will meet the district collectors of these three districts and review the situation. “This is nothing unusual,” sources said.

The state cabinet, on Tuesday, took strong objection to the governor’s proposed visit and intention to hold one on one review meetings with the district collectors there. It slammed the governor for his attempt to create two power centres in the state.

Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik, who brought the governor’s visit to the cabinet’s notice, said, “The governor is trying to create two power centres in the state. He has also gone ahead with the inauguration of some state projects without informing the state government.” “It seems he has forgotten that he is no longer the CM of Uttarakhand,” said Malik.