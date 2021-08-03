Maharashtra Cabinet takes strong objection against Governor's three-day visit to Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani to hold review meetings with district administration

Face off between the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and the State Governor BS Koshyari looks inevitable. The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday took a strong objection against Koshyari's three day visit from July 5 to Nanded, Hingoli and Parbhani to take review of various works. The cabinet unanimously opined that the Governor was encroaching on the state government's domain and it was not acceptable.

MInority Minister Nawab Malik after the cabinet meeting told reporters that the Constitution has delegated powers to the President of India and Governors. However, he claimed that Koshyari has been encroaching time and again in the state government's domain since the MVA government assumed power in November 2019.

Malik said the Governor will inaugurate boys and girls hostels at Nanded which were sanctioned by the Minority Affair ministry. ''Governor's tour includes the inauguration of those two hostels even without informing the Minority Affair department which is the parent department. Besides, he will hold 1hour 55 minutes meeting at the Nanded District Governor's meeting. Later, on July 6 he will hold a review meeting with the Hingoli district collector,'' he added.

Malik said the Governor on July 6 will also hold a review meeting at the Parbhani district collectorate. ''Is the Governor creating dual power centres in Maharashtra? If the Governor wants some information he can seek it from the Chief Secretary. The cabinet discussed the issue and expressed serious displeasure. The Chief Secretary has been asked to go to meet the Governor's secretary about the Governor's visit. It is not proper on the Governor's part to create two power centres. CS will meet today. During the coronavirus pandemic also Governor was holding parallel review meetings at Governor. After the state government expressed displeasure and took up with the Centre he stopped those meetings,'' he added.

Malik hoped that after the cabinet's strong objection the Governor would cancel his three day visit.

The rift between the government and Governor is not new. Earlier, the Governor had objected to the state government's decision not to conduct final year exams last year due to the pandemic. Later, the Governor questioned the state government's decision on the closure of temples and religious places. He had also questioned Thackeray whether he had turned secular. Thackeray had retorted to the Governor saying that no one should teach him Hindutva.

Recently, Governor had sought the details from the government on the issues raised by the Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on curtailment of monsoon session, on holding speaker's elections and on the OBC quota. Thackeray thereafter in a befitting reply defended short duration of session citing the pandemic and the possible third wave. Further, Thackeray said there is no constitutional crisis as the deputy speaker is presiding over the proceedings of the state assembly. He clarified that the Speaker's elections will be held at proper time. On OBC quota, Thackeeray put the ball in Governor's court.

Last week eye brows were raised when Governor took BJP's suspended legislator Ashish Shelar in his chopper to visit the flood hit districts.