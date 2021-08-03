Maharashtra Cabinet approves Rs 11,500 crore package for financial assistance, repairs and long term measures in flood hit districts

The Maharashtra Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday cleared a relief package worth Rs 11,500 crore for providing assistance and carrying out repairs and taking up long term measures in the flood districts of Maharashtra. The decision was taken after Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Water Resources Ministere Jayant Patil, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar, Energy Minister Nitin Raut, Rural Development Minister Hasa Mushrif, ministers of state Satej Patil and Vishwajeet Kadam have travelled extensively in these districts for an hasslefree rescue and relief operations by the respective district administration along with NDRF, SDRF, Indian army, navy and airforce.

Nearly 1043 villages from 9 districts were affected and more than 4 lakh people were evacuated following incessant rains, floods and landslides. Over 231 deaths were reported. The government has already started depositing Rs 10,000 in the bank accounts of the affected families. In addition, the government has announced the free distribution of 10 kg each of rice and wheat, 5 kg of deal and 5 litre of kerosene to the affected families.

Thackeray had repeatedly said that he does not believe in merfely announcing a package but will provide all the possible help after the assessment (Panchanamas) of the damage in these districts. He and Pawar have said that the state government will approach the Centre with a plea to provide financial assistance. Thackeray has pleaded that the Centre needs to revise the norms for aid provided under the National Disaster Response Fund.

The Chief Minister has already written to the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam urging her to instruct the insurance companies to immediately clear at least 50% claims from the affected people from these districts. He has also requested Sitharaman that the banking operations should start immediately with the deployment of additional staff as the flood hit people have lost the passbook, ATM cards and other necessary documents in the floods.