Maharashtra: Absent medical staff pulled up after woman gives birth outside PHC in Jalna

A similar incident took place in the PHC at Dahipal village in the tehsil and details have been sought about the officials there, he said.

Tuesday, August 02, 2022
article-image
Pixabay

A woman in labour was forced to give birth outside a primary health centre (PHC) after doctors and allied staff were absent from the facility in a village of Maharashtra's Jalna district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at the PHC in Wadigodri village in Ambad tehsil on Sunday, and the administration initiated action against four doctors and four other employees attached to the centre on Monday, he said.

A proposal will be sent to the district collector to terminate the contract of Dr Vithal Jadhav, while increments of health workers V N Gaikwad and T S Ahire will be stopped, district health officer (DHO) Dr Vivek Khatgaokar said.

A departmental inquiry has been initiated against taluka health officer Kailash Kagne for negligence, he said, adding that show cause notices were issued to four other staffers of the centre.

These officials were absent from the centre and the woman was forced to give birth to her baby outside the facility, the official said.

A strong message will be sent to all 44 PHCs and government hospitals in the district and action will be initiated against employees who remain absent.

