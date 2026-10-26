Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray Visits Karjat’s Sai Dongar Amid Torrent Power Project Tree-Felling Row, Says ‘We Stand Firmly Alongside Tribal Brethren’ | X (Aaditya Thackeray)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday visited the Sai Dongar area in Karjat taluka of Raigad district, along with party MP Sanjay Raut and deputy leader Sushma Andhare, amid growing opposition to alleged large-scale tree felling for Torrent Power's proposed pumped-storage hydropower project.

The visit comes as environmental activists, local residents and opposition parties have raised concerns over the ecological impact of the proposed 3,000 MW Saidongar-I project.

Aaditya Thackeray Visits Sai Dongar

Taking to X, Thackeray criticised the ongoing tree felling and questioned the environmental consequences of the project.

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“Today, I, Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut ji, along with Shiv Sena deputy leader Sushma Andhare Tai, visited and inspected the Sai Dongar area in Karjat. Seeing the brutal massacre of nature underway in the lap of the Sahyadri under the fancy name of development left my heart numb!” he wrote.

Expressing support for tribal communities and local residents opposing the project, Thackeray alleged that Maharashtra's forest wealth was being destroyed for the benefit of a private company.

“For the benefit of the 'Torrent Power' company, Maharashtra's invaluable forest wealth is being ravaged. This illegal tree felling was stopped by our Shiv Sainiks yesterday,” he claimed.

Over 32,000 Trees Face Felling

The controversy centres on Torrent Power's proposed 3,000 MW pumped-storage hydropower project in Karjat.

According to reports citing forest department documents, permission has been granted to fell 32,490 trees for the project, which involves forest land in the Saidongar region.

Environmental groups and opposition leaders have questioned the scale of the proposed tree felling and its potential impact on the Sahyadri ecosystem.

Fadnavis Defends Hydropower Project

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday defended the project, accusing opposition leaders of spreading a “fake narrative”.

Fadnavis maintained that the project had undergone the required approval process and would contribute to Maharashtra's clean-energy requirements. He said pumped-storage technology would help meet electricity demand during peak hours and support renewable-energy integration.

He also assured that the concerns of local residents would be considered.

Raj Thackeray To Visit Karjat

The controversy has also drawn the attention of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Party chief Raj Thackeray is expected to visit Karjat and meet residents opposing the project.

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande has indicated that the party will support the agitation against tree felling.

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