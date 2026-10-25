'Not Merely Tree Felling But End Of An Ecosystem': Aaditya Thackeray, Rohit Pawar Oppose Cutting Of 32,490 Trees For Karjat Power Project | AI Representative

Several opposition leaders and environmental activists have opposed the felling of 32,490 trees in the Saidongar forest area of Karjat in Raigad district for a power project.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar have warned that it could affect the region’s biodiversity.

'Slaughter With Whose Blessings?'

Taking to X, Thackeray said, “In the Karjat taluka, the indiscriminate felling of thousands of trees for the hydroelectric project of Gujarat's 'Torrent Power' company is blatantly underway. Wiping out the rich natural bounty in the 'Saydongar' area and trampling the opposition of locals and environmentalists underfoot, under whose blessings is this slaughter proceeding?”

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Questioning the approval for the tree-felling, Thackeray further wrote, “Even as locals and the entire Maharashtra fiercely oppose this rampant tree-felling, under whose pressure exactly did the Forest Department grant permission for it?”

Rohit Pawar warns of biodiversity loss

Pawar also criticised the project, writing, “In the Karjat tehsil (Raigad district), nestled in the lap of the Sahyadri, the destruction of nature is currently underway in the name of development in the Saindongar forest area adjacent to the Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary. For the pump storage hydroelectric project, the ruthless felling of over a staggering 32,000 trees in the dense forest spanning more than 233 hectares has begun.”

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Pawar warned that the number of trees to be felled could increase further. He wrote, “On paper, this figure appears as 32 thousand, but tomorrow it will climb to a lakh, and while this is happening, the desperate cries of the thousands—nay, lakhs—of birds there go unheard by anyone; this is truly unfortunate. Like some merciless butcher, the birds' nests, eggs, and chicks still too young to have even sprouted feathers are being destroyed without pity... Will those who live in concrete jungles even hear the anguished cries of the birds in the forest?”

The NCP (SP) MLA remarked that what was underway was "not merely tree cutting but an end of an entire ecosystem".

Minister defends the power project

Howver, Maharashtra Minister of State for Power Meghna Bordikar defended the project, stating that it had received approval after “complying with all conditions laid down by the Union Environment and Forest Ministry.”

Ahmedabad-based firm Torrent Power has proposed the 3,000 MW Saidongar-I hydroelectric project in Karjat taluka, The Times of India reported.

Forest Department grants permission

A formal document issued by the Maharashtra Forest Department and signed by Karjat Division Forest Officer Sameer Shinde on October 14, 2026, granted permission to fell 32,490 trees in the forest areas, The Times of India reported.

The document also states that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Karjat on November 3 to lay the foundation stone for the project. Meanwhile, local villagers have alleged that tree-felling has already begun in Saidongar, Pali and parts of the Bhimashankar area.

Environmental group seeks review

Environmental conservation NGO NatConnect has urged the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to review the project’s environmental implications. The organisation has raised concerns over the proposed diversion of 233 hectares of forest land, warning of potential impacts on the Saidongar area’s natural resources, wildlife and local communities.

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