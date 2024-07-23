Maharashtra: 5,260 Candidates Set To Appear For Real Estate Exam

PTI

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has said that 5,260 candidates have completed preliminary training in the real estate sector to qualify as agents and appear for the fifth edition of an online exam to be conducted on July 29 at 24 centres across the state.

Of these, 3,081 are from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, 1,533 from Pune, 518 from Nagpur, 40 from Nashik, 28 from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 21 from Kolhapur, 20 from Sangli, seven each from Amravati and Jalgaon, and five from Nanded.

So far, the test has been held four times and about 9,295 candidates have cleared the exam. There are around 47,000 agents registered across Maharashtra. Of these, the registration of 13,785 agents was cancelled due to non-renewal. Subsequently, in April-end, MahaRERA suspended registration of over 20,000 agents who failed to comply with the training and certification requirements by December 31, 2023. They will have to comply with the mandatory requirement to resume operations in the real estate sector. Due to the action initiated, the number of candidates appearing for the upcoming test has increased to over 5,000 from around 1,700 in the previous edition.

“An ‘agent’ plays a crucial role for homebuyers and developers. It is imperative for them to be well-versed in the provisions of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act. They are expected to have credible primary information about the developer and the project, land rights, RERA carpet area, project’s commencement certificate, clearances from local authorities, developer’s liabilities, and much more. A homebuyer processes this set of information to make an informed choice on their flat’s purchase,” MahaRERA Chairman Ajoy Mehta said.

“Therefore, MahaRERA has made it mandatory for the agents to undergo training and pass an exam to obtain certification. Failure to obtain the certification within stipulated time results in tough decisions such as discontinuing dealing in real estate transactions. Securing and protecting homebuyers’ interests is the utmost priority of MahaRERA. It is MahaRERA's resolve not to tolerate any harm done to the homebuyers,” Mehta added.