Maharashtra: 47% of Mahavitaran employees vaccinated against COVID-19

Mumbai: Employees of Mahavitaran, the power distributor owned by the Maharashtra government are working round the clock in a bid to provide uninterrupted power supply during this crucial pandemic time. According to Mahavitaran Public Relations' office, of 75,000 regular and outsourced employees, 35 thousand 600 (47 per cent) employees have been vaccinated till date. In order to expedite the said vaccination drive, Chairman and Managing Director, Vijay Singhal has instructed the regional officers to coordinate with the local district and municipal administration.

The Mahavitaran employees are working 24X7 to provide uninterrupted power supply, primarily to the residential consumers who are working from home and also to the Covid Hospitals, Oxygen generating and refilling projects, isolation wards, Vaccination centers among others. As a result, the number of employees infected with Covid-19 is also high.

In the last one and a half year, 6,562 employees were infected with Covid-19, of which 4,132 have been recovered. The remaining 2,221 employees are undergoing treatment either in the hospital or at home.

Besides, to fight against this virus, a committee has been formed in all the Zonal offices including the headquarters. This committee is helping the Covid-19 infected employees and their families with all medical facilities. Also, arrangement of isolation centers at various Mahavitaran quarters and at the training centers has been made.