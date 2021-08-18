e-Paper Get App

Delhi Court discharges Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in connection with Sunanda Pushkar death case
Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 09:54 AM IST

Maharashtra: 45 villagers hospitalised after 'food poisoning' in Yavatmal

PTI
Representative Image | Pixabay

At least 45 people have been hospitalised after allegedly suffering from food poisoning in a village in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, an official said on Tuesday.

Residents of Anjinaik village in Arni tehsil consumed food at a funeral on Monday, following which they complained of stomach ache, diarrhoea and vomiting, he said.

The affected villagers were taken to Bhambora primary health centre, from where a few of them were shifted to a rural government hospital after their condition deteriorated, while a woman and a child were shifted to Yavatmal government hospital, the official said, adding that more details are awaited.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 09:54 AM IST
