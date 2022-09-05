e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra: 4 held for cutting birthday cake with sword in Latur

AgenciesUpdated: Monday, September 05, 2022, 08:56 AM IST
Representative Image

Latur: Four persons were arrested on Sunday for cutting a cake in public with a sword in Latur district, a police official said.

They have been identified as Hrithik Hulgunde – whose birthday was being celebrated – Wajid Sayyed, Sanvidhan Dhavare and Samvak Kamble, sub-inspector Mahesh Galgate of Vivekanand police station said.

Two others who took part in the celebration on September 2 are on the run and efforts are on to nab them, he added. The police were alerted to the incident by social media photographs.

article-image

