Indore: Drunk man tries to enter collectorate with sword

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): People visiting the collector’s office and the police personnel posted on duty there were flummoxed on Monday to see a drunk person there brandishing a sword. He was rounded up and handed over to the Juni Indore police station.

Satish Jaiswal, a resident of Nandbagh, coming from a poor background, reached the collector’s office on Monday with his two minor sons and a relative in a drunken state. He wanted to meet collector Manish Singh with a complaint that his life was in danger. He was carrying a sword. As soon as he reached the main entrance gate of the collector’s office, the police personnel deployed there noticed him and took him to one side.

When the cops asked him about the purpose of his visit, he started rambling incoherently. Najir Ashok Trivedi was also called to the spot. Official sources said that, after consulting higher officials, he was handed over to the police at the Juni Indore police station.