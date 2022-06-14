Indore: BJP brainstorming; 3 member panels formed for corporator tickets

BJP | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the matter for ticket to mayoral candidate for Indore mayoral polls reached New Delhi, the city unit of BJP on Monday readied three-member panels for corporator ticket from each ward.

Barring a few wards, panels were readied by the local unit of the saffron party after consultation with sitting MLAs and ex-MLAs.

The panels for wards under Indore-1 constituency were finalised after consultation with former MLA Sudharshan Gupta, Indore-2 MLA Ramesh Mendola and Indore-4 MLA Akash Vijayvargiya were consulted for tickets to members falling in wards under their respective assembly constituencies.

Similarly, panels of wards under Indore-4 were formed on recommendation of sitting MLA Malini Gaud. Likewise, Indore-5 MLA Mahendra Hardia was taken into confidence for formation of panels in wards under his constituency.

As far as wards in Rau assembly constituency are concerned, senior leader Madhu Verma was consulted for formation of panels.

On Tuesday, the party’s core committee will finalise the tickets with selecting one candidate from each panel. In any case of dispute, the matter related to those wards where one name could not be selected will be forwarded to the divisional level screening committee. If one name could not be reached at divisional level also then the matter will reach Bhopal.

Dispute on around 20 out of 85 wards is expected, sources said.

Core panel expended

For giving better say to senior leaders, the core committee has been expanded. Previously, there were only two MLAs in the core panel. Now all MLAs have been made members in it. Besides, Sudharshan Gupta and Madhu Verma have also been taken into the committee.