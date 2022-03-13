Maharashtra: 3 Pune cops among 4 held for looting Rs 45 lakh from man near Bhiwandi

Three Pune policemen were among four people arrested allegedly for looting Rs 45 lakh from a man who was reportedly carrying hawala money from Aurangabad to Mumbai, an official said on Sunday.

The man, who was in a car which had Rs 5.50 crore in it, was waylaid by four people near a petrol pump on Mumbai-Nashik highway on March 8, Senior Inspector Madan Ballal of Narpoli police station in Thane's Bhiwandi area said.

"These four accused took away Rs 45 lakh from the man in the car. A case was registered on March 10 and the first person we arrested was one Babubhai Solanki, who led use to his three associates, all of whom are Pune policemen," he said.

The three, identified as Ganesh Shinde, Ganesh Kamble and Dilip Pilane, attached to Dattawadi police station in Pune, were arrested on Saturday, he added.

Only Rs 5 lakh from the looted amount has been seized so far and efforts were on to unravel the money trail by questioning the accused, the official said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 04:23 PM IST