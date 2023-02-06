Maharashtra: 2 construction workers die in Palghar | FPJ

Palghar: Two workers died in an accident which occurred during the erection of a roof with an iron fabricated structure at factory premises in Palghar. Two other workers were injured in this accident but are now out of danger.

New construction of M/s Bhagwati Foam Limited situated in Bidco Industrial Estate, in Palghar is on. On February 5 at 11 am when the iron fabricated structure of the roof was being lifted to be placed on the beam of the construction with the help of a hydra crane, the structure fabricated collapsed which resulted in the death of two and two were injured.

Ramjit Nishad (Age 41) and Rahul Nishad (Age 29) both natives of Jaffrabad, Jonpur, Uttar Pradesh were contractual construction workers and were temporarily residing in Palghar. The accident Death Report has been filled and the case is transferred to Satpati Police Station for further investigation. The injured are being treated in a private hospital in Palghar.

