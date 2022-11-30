Palghar: 3 dead in Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway crash

Palghar: Three persons travelling from Gujarat to Mumbai via the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway were killed after the driver of their vehicle rammed a cargo truck. The deceased have been identified as Satyanarayan Agarwal, 80, Sumitra Agarwal, 78 and Deepak Agarwal, 58. Meanwhile, Ketan Agarwal, 25, who was driving the vehicle escaped with minor injuries.

The accident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at Dhanivari, about 7km from Charoti on the national highway. Mr Ketan who was speeding towards Mumbai hit the cargo truck as he misjudged another truck coming from the opposite direction. The family was returning to Kalyan from a wedding ceremony at Khanvel.

According to highway police officials, two passengers died at the spot while a third who was taken to Vedanta Hospital in Dhundalwadi died during treatment. Officials said it is likely the deceased were not wearing seat belts.

A number of accidents have occurred in the Charoti area of the national highway. It has been alleged that lane discipline and safety measures are not followed by drivers of heavy vehicles along this span of the highway. On September 4 industrialist Cyrus Mistry met with a fatal accident just a few kilometres away.