Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 06:27 PM IST

Maharashtra: 168 kg ganja worth Rs 30 lakh seized in Pune, 12 arrested

PTI
Maharashtra: 168 kg ganja worth Rs 30 lakh seized in Pune, 12 arrested

Maharashtra: 168 kg ganja worth Rs 30 lakh seized in Pune, 12 arrested | ANI

Police in Pune intercepted two trucks on the highway leading to Solapur and seized 168 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 30 lakh, an official said on Sunday.

A gang of 12 people has been busted as part of the raid that was carried out based on a tip off by Yavat police in the rural part of the district, he said.

"We formed two teams, laid traps near a restaurant and intercepted two trucks that were carrying 168 kg of ganja worth Rs 30 lakh. The two trucks, cumulatively worth Rs 48 lakh, have also been seized. Seven men and five women were arrested," the official said.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 06:27 PM IST
