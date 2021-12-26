Mumbai: Man kills co-worker for losing job by smashing his head with stone

I n a bizarre case of avenging job termination, 46-year-old Sanjay alias Abjumal Salamuddin Salman killed his former colleague Afzal Ali Akbar Ali Shah, 40, by smashing his head with a stone.

Both of them were labourers of the same employer. Salman, a resident of Surti Mohalla near Byculla, decided to target Shah as he had stopped delegating work to him after his request for increased wage was turned down by their employer.

Both worked for one Javed. After being asked to leave, Salman threatened them saying he would return to harm either of them. As per the police, before the incident on December 17, Salman and Shah shared a good rapport and got along well at work.

However, Shah didn’t agree with Salman on putting forth their demand for higher wages. To avenge loss of work, Salman smashed Shah’s head with a rock while he was asleep on the pavement. Police inspector Kiran Pawar said Salman was arrested for murder. Shah was rushed to the JJ Hospital but died after five days on December 22.

