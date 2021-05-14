Maharashtra: 142 boats return to Raigad shore amid cyclone warning

Alibaug: As many as 142 fishing boats returned to the shore on Friday amid Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) warning about a cyclonic storm that is likely to hit parts of Mumbai and Konkan by May 16, an official said.

According to the IMD, a low-pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 16, which may bring heavy rainfall to Mumbai, some places in Goa and south Konkan region and also Gujarat.

It is expected that the wind speed will be between 40 to 60 kmph, said Suresh Bharti, assistant commissioner of the fishing department of Raigad.

Following the weather advisory, the department had alerted fishermen to return to the shore, he said.

At least 142 fishing boats from Alibaug, Murud and Uran talukas, which were at sea till Thursday, returned to the shore in the morning, the official added.

The IMD has said that Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts are very likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday, while Mumbai, Thane and Raigad would receive very heavy rainfall on Monday.

Raigad is also expected to witness thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds from Saturday onwards.