 Mahaparinirvan Diwas: BMC Readies Comprehensive Facilities At Chaitya Bhoomi Ahead Of BR Ambedkar's 67th Death Anniversary
BMC has set up shelters, shamiyana, VIP chambers, control rooms, ambulance, health centers, drinking water and cleaning facilities and creche for the mothers having children.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, December 05, 2023, 10:04 PM IST
article-image
People gathered at accommodation arrangements ahead of BR Ambedkar's 67th death anniversary at Shivaji Park, Dadar, in Mumbai. | Vijay Gohil

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set for the Mahaparinirvan Diwas on Wednesday that marks the 67th death anniversary of BR Ambedkar at Dadar's Chaitya Bhoomi. BMC has set up shelters, shamiyana, VIP chambers, control rooms, ambulance, health centers, drinking water and cleaning facilities and creche for the mothers having children. Lakhs of Ambedkar's followers have started gathering at Chaitya Bhoomi near Shivaji Park to pay homage to the leader. The BMC has kept all the facilities and Mumbai Police also kept its security arrangements proper so the entire day can pass peacefully.
BEST undertaking has made available special buses for the people who visit Chaityabhoomi from Dadar station. a special officer has been appointed to regulate the buses in the area. Generators were installed for uninterrupted electricity supply. flood lights and searchlights are also installed near chowpatty areas.    

BMC also set up pandals and shelters in the Shivaji park so people can take a rest there for a few days. BMC has also made nearby schools for the people. BMC has provided facilites at Chaityabhoomi, Shivaji Park ground, Dadar Chowpatty, Dadar railway station, Rajgruh (Hindu Colony) which is the residence of B R Ambedkar. transport and other facilities like drinking water toilets are also made available at Kurla LTT terminus and Dr. Ambedkar College in Wadala. 

On Tuesday, the BMC unveiled a booklet for the guidance of the people.  On Wednesday, BMC will give live coverage of the event on its YouTube channel and will show how people and politicians are paying homage to Babasaheb Ambedkar. Apart from that a large number of traffic personnel have been deployed in and near Chaitya Boomi, at Shivaji Park in Dadar.

Several roads remained closed for vehicular traffic, or be made into a "one-way' road. The ones closed are Swatantryaveer Savarkar Road - from Siddhivinayak Temple Junction to Hinduja Hospital. Ranade Road, Dnyaneshwar Mandir Road, Jambhekar Maharaj Road, Keluskar Road (both bonds), M.B Raut Road will all be closed for vehicular traffic. T.H Katariya Road shall be closed from L.J Road Shobha Hotel Junction to Aasavari Junction. The north bound of S.K Bole Road will be closed from Siddhivinayak Temple junction to Portuguese Church junction. Traffic is diverted elsewhere.

The roads which are 'no-entry' for heavy vehicles are S.V.S Road from Mahim to Hardikar Junction, L.J Road from Mahim junction to Gadkari junction, Gokhale Road from Gadhkari junction to Dhanmil Naka, Senapati Bapat Road from Mahim railway station to Vadacha Naka, and Tilak Bridge from Dadar TT Circle to Veer Kotwal Udyan to all of the N.C Kelkar Road.

Roads declared as “No Parking” zone

Swatantra Veer Savarkar Road, Dnyaneshwar Mandir Road


Jambhekar Maharaj Road


Ranade Road


Keluskar Road (south and north)


MB Raut Road


Pandurang Naik Road


N.C Kelkar Road


Dr. Vasantrao J Raath Road from SVS Road up to Amego Hotel


SH Palarkar Road from S.S Road to Millerniyam Building


DS Babrekar Road from Suryavanshi Hall junction to Vision Crest Building


Kirti College lane from Kirti College signal to Miramar Society


Kashinath Dhuru Road - from it's junction to Aagar Bazar Circle


L.J Road from Shobha Hotel to Gadkari junction


Karariya Road from Gangavihar junction to Shobha Hotel and Aasavari Junction


Hindu Colony Road No. 1 to 5 along Rajgruha Premises


Lakhamshi Nappu Road Shubham Hotel to Ruia College up to Dadkar Ground


Khareghat Road no. 05 to Patkar Guruji Chowk


Lady Jehangir Road - from Ruia College junction to Five Gardens to St. Joseph School


RA Kidwai Road from Arora Junction to Lijjat Papad Junction


Nathala Parekh Road from St. Joseph School to Khalsa College


Swami Gyan Jivandas Road from Swami Narayan Temple to Pritam Hotel

