Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2023: Railways Enhances Services, Security Measures, & Medical Support For BR Ambedkar's 67th Death Anniversary; Check Details

The entrace of Chaityabhoomi at Dadar. | File

In anticipation of the upcoming Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Central Railway is taking significant measures to ensure the smooth flow of services and the safety of commuters during this important event. On the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas, followers gather at Chaityabhoomi to pay homage to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Enquiry and UTS counters set up

To facilitate the influx of passengers, the railway authorities have strategically set up Enquiry and UTS counters at the Chaityabhoomi site starting from December 5, 2023. Additionally, commuters can expect enhanced services with two extra UTS counters each at Dadar and CSMT stations.

To accommodate the increased demand for travel, Central Railway is introducing 18 long-distance special train services from December 4th to 7th, offering convenient options for those undertaking the journey during this period. Furthermore, 12 suburban special train services are scheduled on the nights of December 5th and 6th.

In an effort to assist passengers, help desks will be operational at Dadar PF no. 6 and at the CSMT mainline concourse. This initiative aims to provide information and support to travelers during their journey.

Medical teams will be available round the clock

Ensuring the well-being of passengers, medical teams will be available round the clock at key stations, including Dadar, Kalyan, Thane, LTT, and CSMT, on December 5th and 6th. An ambulance will be stationed at Dadar station to respond swiftly to any medical emergencies.

Security has been bolstered significantly with the deployment of additional personnel. Dadar station will see 140 RPF (Railway Protection Force) and 250 GRP (Government Railway Police) personnel on duty. Meanwhile, CSMT, LTT, and Kalyan stations will each have 24 extra RPF personnel to reinforce security measures.

Other additional measures

The commercial department is also contributing to the smooth operation of services, with an additional 40 staff members at Dadar, 20 at CSMT, 10 at Kalyan, and 10 at LTT. This increased workforce aims to manage ticketing, crowd control, and other related services efficiently.

To ensure a well-coordinated effort, officers will be actively monitoring activities at Dadar station and the Control office at CSMT on December 5th and 6th. This oversight is crucial in addressing any emerging issues promptly and maintaining the overall operational integrity.

Lastly, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is collaborating by providing extra temporary urinals/toilets at Dadar station premises. This step is taken to enhance facilities for the convenience of the large gathering expected during the Mahaparinirvan Diwas commemoration.