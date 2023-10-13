Mahadev Betting Case: Kingpin Chandrakar Had Plans To Buy 5-Star Hotel & Resort Near Mumbai, Says ED | File image

Mumbai: In the Mahadev betting case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) discovered that the kingpin of the betting business, Saurabh Chandrakar, had plans to build a 5-star hotel and resort near Mumbai. He was in contact with a prominent broker in Mumbai who was assisting him in identifying prime properties near the city. According to sources, Chandrakar was planning to acquire a substantial land parcel near Mumbai to develop his five-star hotel and a resort complete with various amenities.

Properties Worth Crores Purchased in MP

In addition, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) discovered that Chandrakar and his associate, Ravi Uppal, had acquired properties worth crores in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. They obtained a significant land parcel and several bungalow plots in Bhopal a few years ago. According to reliable sources, there are suspicions that these properties were purchased under someone else's name. Officials stated, 'We are currently verifying these details.'

Officials from the ED have identified the properties in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, and are investigating the purchase details, payment methods, sellers, and acquisition specifics. The ED has also identified the individual who made the property purchases on behalf of Chandrakar. Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate team is in contact with the broker who was in touch with Chandrakar regarding the land parcel property near Mumbai.

Apart from Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh, the ED is also scrutinizing other properties, investments, and business assets that may have been acquired by Chandrakar under the names of selected close associates. Sources said they will soon complete all legal procedures to seize these properties.

ED's focus on panel operators of Mahadev app

ED officials are now focusing on the panel operators of the Mahadev app. These operators played a significant role in purchasing land parcels on behalf of Saurabh Chandrakar, transferring 70 percent of the profits to him through Hawala. Following Chandrakar's instructions, they invested his profit money in property.

According to sources, these operators are crucial to Chandrakar's illegal betting business. The ED's investigation revealed that the Mahadev app's advertisements lead to a call center via a WhatsApp number. The call center then connects potential clients with panel operators who assist them in opening accounts, placing bets, and receiving funds. Approximately 4,000 to 5,000 panel operators are involved, primarily located in Chhattisgarh, Mumbai, and Delhi, with each operator managing up to 200 clients. The Mahadev app founders share profits with the panel operators at a 70:30 ratio, with 70 percent being sent to Chandrakar through Hawala.

