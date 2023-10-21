Mahadev Betting App Case: ED Files Massive 8,887-Page Complaint, Accuses 14 in ₹6000 Cr Scam | File

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed an 8,887-page prosecution complaint before a special PMLA court (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) in Raipur on Friday against 14 accused in the Mahadev betting app case.

Accused in the case

According to the agency, the accused include kingpin Sourabh Chandrakar, Ravi Uppal, Vikas Chhapariya, Chandrabhushan Verma, Satish Chandrakar, Anil Dammani, Sunil Dammani, Vishal Ahuja, Dheeraj Ahuja, Srijan Associates through Punaram Verma, Shiv Kumar Verma, Punaram Verma Shiv Kumar Verma, Yashoda Verma, and Pawan Nathani.

In the prosecution complaint, the ED reportedly mentioned that the proceeds of crime involved in the case amount to approximately Rs 6000 crore. Agency sources further claimed that the ED has provisionally attached properties worth Rs 41 crore.

