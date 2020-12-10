Maha Vikas Aghadi partners slam Union Minister Raosaheb Danve

A day after union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Raosaheb Danve alleged the hand of China and Pakistan in the farmers’ protest, the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance partners Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress led a scathing attack against the former.

Shiv Sena Member of the Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut taunted that the Centre should take Danve’s statement seriously and carry out surgical strikes against them. The government should "immediately conduct a surgical strike on China and Pakistan" if a minister has information of their role in the farmer protests, he said.

"If a union minister has information that China and Pakistan have a hand behind the farmers' agitation, then the defence minister should immediately conduct a surgical strike on China and Pakistan. The president, prime minister, home minister and chiefs of the armed forces should discuss this issue seriously," Raut said.

Danve, on Wednesday, had said the agitation that is going on is not that of farmers. “China and Pakistan have a hand behind this. Muslims in this country were incited first on the Citizenship Amendment Act,’’ he added.

On the other hand, NCP national spokesman and Minister of Minority Affair Nawab Malik said Danve should be immediately sacked from the union cabinet for insulting the farmers. “The Centre should clarify whether it is its policy or Danve’s view on the involvement of China and Pakistan behind the farmers’ protest. The government should also tell the people what it has done so far to find a way out, as union ministers Amit Shah and Narendra Tomar are holding a series of meetings with the agitating farmers,’’ he viewed.

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee spokesman Sachin Sawant shared Malik’s view, saying that Danve be removed by the ministry. “It is an indicator of dictatorship when opposition leaders and those opposing the government policies are termed tractors by the BJP-led government at the Centre. Danve’s attempt to link the farmers with China and Pakistan and brand them as traitors clearly shows the signs of dictatorship,” he opined.

Meanwhile, a prominent Sikh body, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, condemned Danve’s remarks.