Maha: Toddler killed in lightning strike after heavy rains in Palghar

A two-year-old boy was killed after lightning struck him during heavy rains in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday when the boy was playing with his sister in front of their house in Manor area, district disaster control room chief Vivekanand Kadam said.

Lightning struck the area amid heavy thundershowers. The boy collapsed and was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

Local police have registered a case of accidental death, he added.

2 children dead due to lightning in Jharkhand

In a similar tragic incident, two children lost their lives on the way to school after they were hit by lightning at Dodang Pakatoli village in Jharkhand's Gumla on Wednesday.

The children are identified as Sumit Oraon, 11-year-old and Sachin, 9-year-old. The school headmaster in-charge Ranjit Kumar Singh, on learning about the unfortunate incident, had rushed to the spot and taken the children to a local community health centre where they were declared dead upon arrival.

2 minors killed in lightning strikes

Two minors, including a girl child were killed in lightning strikes in two separate incidents in Keonjhar district on June 14. Several media reports suggest a 10-year-old girl was a resident of Banachakulia village that comes under Ghatagaon police.