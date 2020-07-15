Maha: Shiv Sena candidates elected unopposed to Thane Zilla Parishad

Thane: Shiv Sena candidates were elected unopposed as the president and vice-president of the Thane Zilla Parishad on Wednesday, an official said.

While Sushma Lone became president of the Zilla Parishad for the second time, Subash Pawar was elected the vice-president, the official said.

The duo were the only ones to file their nomination and hence, they were declared elected unopposed by the presiding officer and sub-divisional officer Avinash Shinde, he said.

In a house of 52 members, Shiv Sena has 34 seats, the BJP has 16 and NCP has two, the official added.