Maha Govt sets up State Disaster Management Authority; appeals corporates for contributions under CSR

Along with contributing to the PM-CARES Fund set up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the corporates can also send their contributions to the state's Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority.

To the uninitiated, companies with a net profit of Rs 5 crore or a net worth of Rs 500 crore or a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore have to spend 2 per cent of their average net profits of the last three years as CSR.

Earlier, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) had said that the contributions made by the Corporates to the ‘Chief Minister’s Relief Fund’ or ‘State Relief Fund’ does not count CSR.

In the COVID-19 related FAQs released by MCA on CSR, it had said that the contributions made to 'PM-CARES Fund' shall qualify as CSR expenditure under item no (viii) of Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013. However, it further said that ‘Chief Minister’s Relief Fund’ or ‘State Relief Fund for COVID-19' is not included in the Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 and therefore any contribution to such funds shall not qualify as admissable CSR expenditure.