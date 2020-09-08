Maha Govt scraps 70:30 admission formula in medical courses; Dhananjay Munde thanks those who contributed in 'fight against injustice'

As the Maharashtra Government on Tuesday scrapped the 70:30 region-wise formula for admission in medical courses in the state, Minister for Social Justice Dhananjay Munde thanked those who contributed in the "fight against injustice against students from Marathwada and Vidarbha". The 70:30 region-wise formula gave reservation for 70 per cent locals in medical colleges and 30 per cent from rest of the state.

Taking to Twitter, the Parli MLA said, "The state government has cancelled the 70:30 formula in the medical admission process. I am happy that the fight against injustice against students from Marathwada and Vidarbha has been successful."

Munde thanked Maharastra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Minister for Medical Education Amit Deshmukh and all those who contributed to the fight.