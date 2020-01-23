Maha govt okayed 24x7 Mumbai life in haste: Activists

Mumbai: As the Mumbai Nightlife got a nod from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, city-based women activists have raised a question over the city's readiness to deal with women's safety issues.

Activists have alleged the state government has approved Mumbai life in haste and they have not specified any post-implementation plans of the nightlife concept and how they plan to deal with Women safety issues.

Ulka Mahajan, well known social activist pointed out that people will be visiting in large numbers in establishments located around the gated-community where the state plans to implement nightlife concept. “Crime, especially against women is likely to increase.

The pubs and restaurants will gradually start flouting norms. Though liquor is prohibited establishments/ pubs/ restaurants would want to serve liquor behind the closed doors. The govt has to have a concrete plan for women's safety, a proper plan has to be chalked out towards women's safety,” said Mahajan.

She has appealed to the state government to clarify on what safety measures they have for women first.

Citing the Monday night gang-rape case at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), BJP leader Chitra Wagh said "Every day we hear about incidents of crime against woman.

Being a woman, the government had completely neglected the issues of women's safety while approving Mumbai nightlife, while it should have been on their priority list."

Wagh questioned the state govt’s plan on the safety of women commuting during odd hours after the nightlife concept is implemented. She added, “I remember when I was part of Nationalist Congress Party, NCP had then strongly opposed the nightlife concept.

We had then held a massive signature campaign opposing the move, but now they are supporting it. We are not against it, but we need assurance from the government on women's safety.

Nandita Shah co-director of Akshara Center, Mumbai-based, non-profit women's rights organisation and resource center working towards a gender-just society said “24/7 Nightlife will be safer for women as people from both genders will be present at large numbers.

Yet if the malls, hotels are open it shouldn't turn the city into a party place. Women should get employment through this project too.