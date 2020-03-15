Maha govt: New Municipal Council for 18 KDMC villages

The KDMC has decided the fate of 27 villages within it's jurisdiction. While nine out of them will continue to stay within the limits of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) the other 18 villages will have a separate municipal (civic) council.

The 18 villages include Ghesur, Heduthane, Umbroli, Bhal, Manare, Vasar, Ashole, Nadivli towards Ambernath, Adivli-Thokali, Davadi, Dwarli, Chonchpada, Piswali, Golivli, Mangaon, Nilje, Sonarpada and Koles. All these villages will form a separate municipal council.

The other nine namely Aajdegaon, Sagaon, Nandivli, Panchanand, Dharivli, Sandap, Usarghar, Katai, Bhopar, Deselepada will stay with KDMC as they have witnessed rapid urbanisation for the last five to ten years.

The Sarvpakshiya Hakk Sanrakshan Sangharsh Samiti, Sarvpakshiya Yuva Morcha and local public representatives had demanded to state government to form separate civic council continuously since the year 2015. During the legislative assembly, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s announced to constitute a new civic council for 18 villages in twin cities Kalyan-Dombivli.