Maha govt likely to resume toll collection on state highways from April 20

Maharashtra govt likely to resume toll collection on state highways from April 20 onwards. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) responsible for collecting toll from state-maintained highways is awaiting a notification from the government, said an official requesting confidentiality.

There are 70 toll plazas in the state, of which 40 are controlled by the MSRDC and another 30 by the Public Works Department. In Mumbai city, there are five toll plazas – Dahisar, Mulund, LBS Marg, Vashi, Airoli besides Bandra-Worli sea link.

The move was expected following the National Highways Authority of India has received permission to resume toll collection on national highways from April 20.

On March 25, union government had temporarily suspended toll collection on national highways to ease emergency services in view of the coronavirus outbreak.