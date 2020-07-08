Maha Govt lifts ban, allows departments to carry out 15% transfers by July 31

After cutting a sorry figure over the transfer of 10 deputy commissioners of police in Mumbai, the Maharashtra Government on Tuesday issued notification allowing various departments to carry out only 15% regular transfers with the consent of competent authority by July 31 for the fiscal 2020-21. Further, the government has asked the departments to consider transfers as special cases or to be done in exceptional circumstances by the end of July 31.

Interestingly, the state government has relaxed its previous notification issued on May 4 banning all transfers and fresh recruitments as part of austerity drive in the wake of precarious financial condition because of economic downturn and lockdown. However, in response to repeated representations from the legislators and ministers, the government has allowed only 15% transfers for current fiscal by various departments.

Today’s notification comes when government offices are working with 15% of total staff or 15 people whichever is higher due to lockdown. The notification will come up for discussion at the state cabinet meeting slated for Wednesday.

Retired bureaucrat, who was engaged in the formulation of transfer policy in the past, told FPJ, ‘’ Political bosses consider transfer as the easy way to appoint employees of their choice in critical positions and also oblige them with key posts which have a lot of discretionary authority.’’ He said today’s notification clearly indicates that the political bosses have a say in transfers which the government of the day prefers to honour.

The government in notification said generally transfers are carried out by end of May. However, during the current fiscal it could not happen due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Subsequently, the government banned transfers and recruitment because of revenue shortfall and asked departments to carry on within the existing manpower.

However, the government has now said that departments can complete 15% transfers by July 31.