Maha Govt Impasse: Why are Marathi celebrities all tweeting the exact same thing about elections?

The state of Maharashtra is currently under President's rule as no party was able to form the government. Shiv Sena-Cong-NCP are in talks to form a government but it is still unclear about the post of Chief Minister.
On the other hand, top Marathi celebrities Sonalee Kulkarni, Saie Tamhankar, and Siddharth Jadhav are all tweeting 'Punha nivadnuk?' meaning 'Elections Again?'
However, it is unclear whether it is related to the current situation in Maharashtra or a new movie of theirs.
Congress leader Sachin Sawant has said that it is BJP's propganda and that the police should investigate it.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)